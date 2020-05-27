- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has opened up as to what made him stop going to church.

The MP who has for months now been exposing some pastors as fake in an interaction revealed that he stopped going to church because he realized going to church was a waste of time.

Explaining himself, he disclosed that he knows both God and the bible very well and doesn’t see the need for him to go sit in church for some fake pastor to talk to him about the bible.

Also Read: Never establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns

The honourable member who has vowed to bring the founder and leader of International God’s Way Chapel Angel Obinim down added that it will be time-wasting on his part.

He also revealed that because he wants to have a good sleep, he always hangs up any phone call from a pastor who wants to prophesy to him.

“There are a lot of fake pastors in Ghana. I believe in God but I don’t go to church. It is a waste of time for somebody to preach to me…I know the bible and I won’t go there for someone to preach to me because it is a waste of my time. I know God myself…if you call me and start talking about prophecy, I will hang up because I want to have a good sleep. Anytime I die it is God’s time”, he said.