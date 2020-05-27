type here...
Home News Going to church is a waste of time for me - Kennedy...
Source:Ghpage.com
News

Going to church is a waste of time for me – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy-Agyapong
Going to church is a waste of time for me - Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has opened up as to what made him stop going to church. 

The MP who has for months now been exposing some pastors as fake in an interaction revealed that he stopped going to church because he realized going to church was a waste of time. 

Explaining himself, he disclosed that he knows both God and the bible very well and doesn’t see the need for him to go sit in church for some fake pastor to talk to him about the bible. 

Also Read: Never establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns

The honourable member who has vowed to bring the founder and leader of International God’s Way Chapel Angel Obinim down added that it will be time-wasting on his part. 

He also revealed that because he wants to have a good sleep, he always hangs up any phone call from a pastor who wants to prophesy to him. 

“There are a lot of fake pastors in Ghana. I believe in God but I don’t go to church. It is a waste of time for somebody to preach to me…I know the bible and I won’t go there for someone to preach to me because it is a waste of my time. I know God myself…if you call me and start talking about prophecy, I will hang up because I want to have a good sleep. Anytime I die it is God’s time”, he said.

Previous articleNever establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns
Next articleMedikal vows never to diss anyone again

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Ofankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady – Police

Qwame Benedict -
One of the issue been discussed on various news platforms is the shooting incident in Ofankor where a landlord identified as Victor...
Read more
News

Never establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns

Qwame Benedict -
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as warned businessmen and women never to think of establishing businesses...
Read more
News

Ghanaians are very lazy – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong have passed a remark which has got people asking questions. Hon Kennedy Agyapong...
Read more
News

Landlord who shot tenant finally reveals where he got his guns

Lizbeth Brown -
The Landlord who shot his tenant with Ak47 at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region has finally detailed what really happened and...
Read more
News

Only poor people venture into farming – Kennedy Agyapong

Qwame Benedict -
Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong have passed a comment which has got people asking questions. According to the maverick...
Read more
News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
31 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
Entertainment

Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

Qwame Benedict -
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News