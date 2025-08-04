CID reveals shocking details about Stephen King Amoah’s death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed disturbing details surrounding the gruesome murder of a Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer, Stephen King Amoah, whose charred body was discovered on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The suspect, identified as Bright Aweh, has been formally charged with murder and remains in police custody as investigations intensify.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, August 4, 2025, the Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, outlined the events that led to the officer’s death and the subsequent steps taken by investigators.

According to COP Yaako, Mr Amoah was last seen on the night of July 3, after leaving his residence at Ashongman Estate.

He had reportedly received photos of cash bundles from the suspect, who had promised to meet him and repay a debt.

Amoah did not return home that night, and his phone remained unreachable, prompting a missing person report on July 4.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Bright Aweh on July 6. During interrogation, Aweh admitted to meeting the deceased and handing him GHC500,000 in cash.

He claimed that GHC200,000 was meant for settling debts, and Amoah was to hold the remaining amount.

However, inconsistencies in his account and the unclear source of the money raised suspicions.

On July 9, a severely burnt body was found in a gutter near the GBC Satellite area, opposite Comet Estate. Relatives later confirmed the remains were those of Stephen King Amoah.

This marked a turning point in the investigation. Subsequent searches of the suspect’s residence revealed alarming forensic evidence.

Investigators found blood stains in the living room, signs of a hasty clean-up, freshly sprayed walls, and an empty can of spray paint.

At a second crime scene nearby, police recovered a burnt woollen carpet, blood-stained camouflage fabric, and a fufu pestle soaked in blood, hidden in a bush about 100 meters from Aweh’s home.

The police also impounded the suspect’s vehicle, which bore traces of blood. All evidence has been sent for forensic analysis.

DNA samples from the deceased’s mother and son are being used to support profiling and confirm the identity of the remains.

Initially charged with kidnapping, Bright Aweh has now been re-arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently on remand following an appearance before the Adabraka District Court and is expected to reappear on August 8, 2025.

COP Yaako added that a special operation is underway to identify and arrest any accomplices involved in the murder.

She assured the public that the police are pursuing all leads to ensure justice is served.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and every effort is being made to ensure that all the perpetrators are brought to justice,” she stated.