CID seizes Abena Korkor’s phone for posting nudes pictures online, reacts with rage

Abena Korkor reacted angrily after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service seized her phone for posting nudes online.

This comes barely hours after a hotel issued a warning that bars Abena Korkor from coming to their precincts and using their facilities.

Recounting her ordeal and admitting to why the CID had seized her phone, Abena Korkor said she was only teaching people how to be better at sex.

“The CID contacted me because they said I had shared indecent material. I was showing them how to use a dildo to suck dick.”

“My face was visible, so what proof are you looking at now that you’ve grabbed my phone? “They indicated they were seizing my phone to investigate,” she recalled, but she inquired, “to investigate what?””

“You don’t know whether that human being you’re trying to protect is loyal to that person you’re trying to protect,” she explained.

“So for my phone, you may dig into it and find whatever you want, but you will never find anything that will indict me,” she said.

Abena Korkor, who many believe is battling with bipolar, added that she believed there is no information on her phone that will implicate her thus she was hopeful her phone will be delivered safely back to her.

“When I took heroin to the United States, our phones had no locks at the time, so they had all my information when they came to interview me,” she explained. “They had printed all the incriminating information about me and came to put it in front of me, so I couldn’t lie.”

She elaborated on this in the video below “That’s when I realized I shouldn’t put anything on my phone that can make you do a crime. If you have any critical information, meet the person and speak with them face to face, and make sure they are wearing a wire “

Watch Video Below: