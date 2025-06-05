type here...
Circle boys face off with soldiers

By Armani Brooklyn
A confrontation broke out between civilians and some soldiers at Circle, Accra, yesterday after the soldiers allegedly broke into a closed phone shop in search of a missing device.

According to reports, the soldiers had tracked a missing phone to the shop, which was closed at the time of their arrival.

They reportedly forced entry and ransacked the premises. The act drew the attention of nearby civilians, who confronted the soldiers, leading to heightened tensions.

The situation escalated, with civilians reportedly detaining the military personnel and calling in the police to handle the matter.

