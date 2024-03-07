Circle: Lady who added Ghc 1500 to her iPhone 7 plus for iPhone 13 pro max duped big time; Cries and curses (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young lady has been duped by the mobile phone fraudsters at Accra’s popular Circle.

According to the lady who appears to be in her early 20a, she went to Circle to swap her her iPhone 7 Plus for an iPhone 13 Pro Max but unfortunately, she ended up losing the iPhone 7 Plus and an amount of GHS1,500 at Circle, Accra.

While narrating her ordeal, she said upon reaching Circle, she was directed to a kiosk where she informed the phone seller of her plan to trade in her iPhone 7 Plus for an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As stated by her in the emotional yet hilarious video, the fraudster asked her to add GHS1,500 to her phone to seal the deal, which she agreed to.

She was handed a genuine iPhone 13 Pro Max to make her checks, which she confirmed was okay.

At her blindside, the fraudster changed the phone and handed her a destroyed iPhone 13 Promax.

While a trotro going home, she tried switching on the phone but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Upon reaching home, she tried charging the phone but it didn’t work hence she decided to remove the cover only to discover that she was given a damaged phone.

As confessed by the lady, she wanted to be the first person to use an iPhone 13 Promax in her neighbourhood.

Now, she can’t sleep or eat properly because she’s still trying to get over the shock that she was duped Ghc1500 plus her iPhone 7 plus

