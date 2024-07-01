type here...
Circle: Lady who wanted to swap iPhone 6s & GHS 200 For iPhone 15 duped; Cries like a baby (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Circle

A young woman’s quest to upgrade her smartphone ended in tears after she got duped big time.

According to reports, the incident happened at Circle in Accra after a deceitful phone dealer absconded with the lady’s iPhone 6s and 200 cedis.

The lady whose video is currently trending on social media went to Circle with hopes of acquiring the latest iPhone 15.

Circle

Upon arrival, she arranged a swap deal with a phone dealer who promised to exchange an iPhone 15 for her iPhone 6s plus an additional 200 cedis.

According to the victim, the dealer seemed trustworthy and confident, leading her to believe the transaction was legitimate.

After handing over her iPhone 6s and the agreed amount of 200 cedis, the dealer asked her to wait while he went for the new phone.

Moments later, the dealer vanished, leaving the woman distraught and in tears as she realized she had been scammed.

Watch the video below to know more…

