Circle: Lady who went to buy an iPhone XR with Ghc 1000 given a nicely packaged soap (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady who went to buy an iPhone XR with Ghc 1000 at Circle in Accra was given a nicely packaged soap by swindlers.

A video from the incident that has surfaced on social media captures the moment the lady dropped on the floor to cry her eyes out like a toddler who has lost his or her candy.

Fortunately for her, some kind people who had witnessed how she was duped rushed to her rescue to prevent her from harming herself.

The young lady who was in a black outfit has learned an unforgettable lesson and will pass it on to her kids and even grandkids.

According to checks online, the price of the iPhone XR in Ghana ranges from Ghc 2000-3000 but the lady wanted to pay Ghc 1000 for similar.

Netizens Reactions…

@Listodntbeg – How can you buy iPhone X for 1000 cedis?

@Officialyasinbature – The pains she going through the person who did that to her will suffer till death. This really not funny cos getting that amount is not easy. So Sad For Her

@Nanagenfi – If you fall for these old tricks at Circle / Accra , the best thing to do is to find the quickest trotro home and cry. No need to make a scene. lol

@Kingnebugh – they did same to about 10yrs ago on 6th march kw3 the way e pain me that day erh