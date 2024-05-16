Circle: Man given China phone after paying GHS 8K for iPhone 13 Pro Max (Video)

A young Ghanaian man has been duped big time at Circle in Accra.

Circle in Accra is notoriously known as a hub for notorious criminals who parade themselves as phone sellers.

In a trending TikTok, a buyer was given a China phone after paying GHS 8K for an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As seen in the clip, the phone which has the body of an iPhone 13 is fake as it contains the features of a typical China phone.

Day in and day out, many people fall prey to the hands of the dreaded phone scammers at Accra Circle.

