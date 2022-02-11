- Advertisement -

Politician and NPP member Hopeson Adorye has opened up and supported the comment from Koku Anyidoho calling for an investigation into the death of former President John Evan Fiifi Atta Mills who died during his term in office.

Koku Anyidoho who used to be the spokesperson of Prof. Mills came out to say that the security service in the country has failed Ghanaians for failing to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the President.

Hopeson Adorye, speaking about Koku Anyidoho’s calls for a probe into the late President’s death, said he supports the suspended NDC leader.

According to Hopeson Adorye, on the day that former President Mills died on July 24, 2012, an NDC stalwart came to Tema to pick him and Titus Glover up.

They were ordered by the NDC to come to sit in his car lest they be seen.

That’s when they learned how Prof. Atta Mills died as a result of some people’s neglect.

President Mills asked for Koko to drink the morning of his death, according to Hopeson Adorye, when his family members came to check on him at the Osu Castle.

Because of the sweetness of the Koko, he requested more after drinking it.

The family left, and on their way back to their hometown of Kasoa, they received word that the President had been brought to the hospital.

On that day, the keys of the two ambulances at Osu Castle unexpectedly went missing, and they spent time looking for them.

So they had to put the President in a pickup truck and drive him to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was taken to the maternity department.

They informed the nurses who approached the automobile that it was a Minister who had recently been in an accident due to blood streaks on the cloth they used to cover him.

When the nurses removed the blanket from the alleged accident victim, they were shocked to discover that it was the President, who was already dead.

Hopeson Adorye stated he recorded the information given to him by a top NDC official who paid a visit to him and Titus Glover, but he can’t find his iPad.