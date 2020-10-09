Ciri2020: Lil Win, Nana Ama Mcbrown and others compete in a dance battle at the ceremony(VIDEO)

Wedding’s are occasions that brings people from all walks of life together to join the bride and groom to they come together as one.

That was in the case of the daughter of businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong identified as Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Peprah who had their traditional marriage yesterday.

The event was attended by some top stars in the country including the likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, comic actor Lil Win, songstress Becca and others.

During the event, versertile Nana Ama Mcbrown took over the microphone where she introduce singer and songwriter Akwaboah to come and perform but before she handed the microphone to him, he asked that he show off his dance skills.

When Akwaboah was finally performing, Lil Win and the other celebrities took to the dancefloor where they showcased their serious dance moves to the admiration of the newly weds and guest at the event.

Watch the video below:

Cindy Ofori Sarpong and hubby Richard Peprah came off at East Legon with a touch of class and richness.