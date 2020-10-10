Ciri2020: See the dowry Richard Peprah presented to the family of Cindy Sarpong (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The white wedding between the daughter of businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong identified as Cindy Sarpong and her husband Richard Peprah is still on the lips on people following the show of class and wealth.

We have sighted several videos on social media from the traditional and white marriage of the two but one has caught our attention again.

The new video that caught our attention is one that sees what the family of Richard presented to Cindy’s family as dowry to ask for her hand in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

mrcheap_cheap_ghana: “Let’s hope she become a good wife after all this.”

lord_carter: “Meanwhile some slay queens get fucked and passed around after being bought one bottle of Belaire n a free ride home ?????….see class ??”

spilled_tea23: “She bought it herself”

ciscahairs: “Wow!”

spendelina2023: “Hmmmmmmm”