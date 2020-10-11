- Advertisement -

The lavish wedding between Cindy Ofori Sarpong who is the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the CEO of Special Ice and Richard Peprah has been on everyone’s lips.

The star-studded ceremony had performances from top-notch Ghanaian musicians like Stonebwoy, Kidi, R2Bees and King Promise.

Stonebwoy and Kidi delivered an electrifying performance at the reception which took place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Bhim Nation President set the place on fire by performing most of his hit songs which left the couple and the crowd excited.

The ‘Nominate’ hitmaker performed songs like Everlasting, Sobolo and the people’s favourite, ‘Putuu‘.

Another artiste who also left the crowd begging for more was Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi.

The ‘Enjoyment’ crooner also thrilled the wedding guests with exceptional performance.

Watch the video below;

Also present at the plush ceremony were Becca, Fantana, Michael Blankson, Sammy Kuffour and several others.