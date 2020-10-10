type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ciri2020: Videos from the plush white wedding of the daughter of Dr...
Entertainment

Ciri2020: Videos from the plush white wedding of the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Peprah
- Advertisement -

The daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Cindy Ofori Sarpong and her husband Richard Peprah has tied a knot in a plush ceremony in Accra.

The white wedding of the beautiful couple took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at North Kaneshie.

It was such a beautiful scene when the CEO of Special Ice walked his daughter down the aisle beaming with smiles.

The bride also looked stunning in her wedding gown as they exchanged their wedding vows.

Below are some beautiful scenes from the wedding;

The couple had their traditional marriage on 8th October 2020 which was attended by a long list of celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Becca, D Black and several others.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, October 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
20 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News