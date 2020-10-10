- Advertisement -

The daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Cindy Ofori Sarpong and her husband Richard Peprah has tied a knot in a plush ceremony in Accra.

The white wedding of the beautiful couple took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at North Kaneshie.

It was such a beautiful scene when the CEO of Special Ice walked his daughter down the aisle beaming with smiles.

The bride also looked stunning in her wedding gown as they exchanged their wedding vows.

Below are some beautiful scenes from the wedding;

First look at Cindy Ofori Sarpong, daughter of Special Ice owner Dr Ernest Pfori Sarpong as her white wedding gets underway pic.twitter.com/mtWa9P6Dr2 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 10, 2020

Mother and daughter moment — Cindy Ofori Sarpong, daughter of Special Ice owner Dr Ernest Pfori Sarpong as her white wedding gets underway pic.twitter.com/w1kew1AELV — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 10, 2020

#Ciri2020 Cindy Ofori Sarpong’s groom arrives for their white wedding pic.twitter.com/ly3Mr6XDdM — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 10, 2020

#Ciri202 Dr Ofori Sarpong walks her daughter,Cindy Ofori Sarpong down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AfeMtiAHDO — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 10, 2020

The couple had their traditional marriage on 8th October 2020 which was attended by a long list of celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Becca, D Black and several others.