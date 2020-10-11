The marriage between the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Peprah has been the talk of the town.

The extravagant ceremony was attended by several celebrities which includes Daddy Lumba, Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah Jnr, Emelia Brobbey, Becca, Nana Aba Anamoah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, D-Black among others.

There was a display of wealth in regards to the plush set up at the traditional ceremony and also the dowry presented by the groom’s family.

Also, the white wedding took place yesterday, 10th October 2020 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at North Kaneshie and it was also a display of riches.

Well, the sons and daughters of popular millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite who were also in attendance stole the show at the wedding reception with their beautiful partners

The Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy also wowed the beautiful couple with his thrilling performance.