type here...
Home News Civilian who slapped Military Man for assaulting him apprehended
Source:Ghpage
News

Civilian who slapped Military Man for assaulting him apprehended

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com indicates that the young man who slapped a Military Officer for assaulting him has been apprehended.

The young man fled after the Military man pointed his gun at him for slapping him but unfortunately, he has been arrested.

However, according to an eyewitness account, the incident happened today at Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

He explained that the young man failed to adhere to the Military man’s instructions as he was seen loitering around for no reason.

He further explained that the Military man hit him with a belt to make him do the sit-ups he was ordered to do but the situation infuriated him (civilian) and later replied with a slap.

According to the eyewitness, minutes after the Civilian fled, a car with about 6 Military men arrived at the scene and he was later arrested.

He added that the young man was whisked away by the Military men but cannot tell what happened to him next.

ALSO READ: Civilian slaps Military man for assaulting him

Listen to the audio below;

ALSO READ: Fake prophet who falsely accused Rev. Obofour of eating intestines declared wanted by Police (Video)

However, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a press release indicated that the videos circulating on social media about security officials attacking civilians are false.

In the statement signed by the Director of Public Directions of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie explained that the videos circulating on social media are old and some doctored.

“The deliberate circulation of unrelated and doctored social media material is orchestrated by certain individuals with the objective of casting the security agencies in the ongoing operation in a bad light”, the statement read.

This comes after some security agencies have been accused of assaulting civilians who flouted the lockdown rules declared by President Akufo Addo to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Previous articlePresident Nana Akufo Addo coronavirus test results out

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

President Nana Akufo Addo coronavirus test results out

Mr. Tabernacle -
His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana has tested for the coronavirus (COVID19) a day...
Read more
News

Civilian slaps Military man for assaulting him

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghpage.com has chanced upon a disturbing video where a civilian slapped a Military officer who punished him for reasons best known to...
Read more
News

Update: Bawumia donates 500 Cedis each to the ‘Kayayos’ who tried to escape the lockdown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Two days ago we published an article that reported that over 30 women noted to be "Kayayos" were apprehended by the Ejisu...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today

Mr. Tabernacle -
Information we have picked up from Ayawaso West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region clearly confirms that from today 1st of April...
Read more
News

Man breaks down in tears as he speaks after getting beaten by the Military

Mr. Tabernacle -
A young man has spoken for the first time after some Military men beat the hell out of him on the street...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Ghana confirms 9 more cases, total positive cases now 161

Mr. Tabernacle -
The coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped up from 152 to 161 in less than 24 hours. As...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
light rain
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
5.7kmh
61 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News