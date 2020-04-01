- Advertisement -

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com indicates that the young man who slapped a Military Officer for assaulting him has been apprehended.

The young man fled after the Military man pointed his gun at him for slapping him but unfortunately, he has been arrested.

However, according to an eyewitness account, the incident happened today at Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

He explained that the young man failed to adhere to the Military man’s instructions as he was seen loitering around for no reason.

He further explained that the Military man hit him with a belt to make him do the sit-ups he was ordered to do but the situation infuriated him (civilian) and later replied with a slap.

According to the eyewitness, minutes after the Civilian fled, a car with about 6 Military men arrived at the scene and he was later arrested.

He added that the young man was whisked away by the Military men but cannot tell what happened to him next.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a press release indicated that the videos circulating on social media about security officials attacking civilians are false.

In the statement signed by the Director of Public Directions of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie explained that the videos circulating on social media are old and some doctored.

“The deliberate circulation of unrelated and doctored social media material is orchestrated by certain individuals with the objective of casting the security agencies in the ongoing operation in a bad light”, the statement read.

This comes after some security agencies have been accused of assaulting civilians who flouted the lockdown rules declared by President Akufo Addo to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.