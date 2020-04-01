type here...
Civilian slaps Military man for assaulting him

By Lizbeth Brown
Ghpage.com has chanced upon a disturbing video where a civilian slapped a Military officer who punished him for reasons best known to him.

In the video, the Military officer was hitting the civilian with a belt and as he couldn’t take it anymore retaliated with a slap.

The Military officer in turn cocked his gun and aimed it at the civilian as he run for his dear life.

ALSO READ: Update: Bawumia donates 500 cedis each to the ‘Kayayos’ who tried to escape the lockdown

Watch the video below;

What ! ?

ALSO READ: Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new video

Some Ghanaians have called for measures to be put in place to stop such act as some have complained about being manhandled by security officials.

Recently, Hon. Christian Adu Poku the District Chief Executive for Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region was involved in a scuffle with some police officers for allegedly assaulting him.

This comes after the President of the republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo declared a partial lockdown on major cities in the country with the aim of stopping the spread of the Coronavirus.

Some security personnels were deployed to ensure that citizens would abide to the lockdown rules.

The video which has since gone viral has received a lot of reaction from the public describing the act as inhumane.

