C J Biggerman, a Ghanaian rapper, has included his mother in his latest freestyle, which he uploaded on social media.

His mother, a 21st-century woke mother, provided some bars on the freestyle to let the world know that it runs in the family.

On May 8, the globe recognized women for their invaluable contributions to their families’ lives.

From the bars offered by the rapper’s mother, it’s evident that she has complete control over her flow and executes it flawlessly.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens after watching the video

Ntimination: “????? Hardddd”

Krymimusic: “The best I have seen so far”

Levi_music01: “Ghana wake up ???don’t joke with Cj got his back like singlet ??”

Donkweitsu: “Mama spoil there ?????”

Lukane.music: “Respect ???”

Unarhive: “This is beautiful. ???”

deejay_blackgee: “Mama got swag oo,I swear???”

bhankiebeatz: “Big momma ???”