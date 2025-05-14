type here...
Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastors daughter

The daughter of a popular Ivorian pastor has been trending on the internet for the past 48 hours.

The young and beautiful dark lady took over social media trends after her private video landed on the internet without her consent

The four brief video clips that have since taken over social media trends show her enjoying herself with her boyfriend.

Sources have it that the video was published by her ex-boyfriend after discovering she’s about to marry a much responsible man.

This claim is yet to be verified as both the lady who also sings at the church and her supposed ex-lover are yet to officially speak on the matter.

Amidst the brouhaha, clear photos of the young lady have surfaced on social media.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

