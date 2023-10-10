Clear photos of the sidechick who reportedly stabbed Kikibees owner to death

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady in her late 20s named Yandeh Joof has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for her alleged involvement in the death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Two days ago, Mr Bennet, the CEO of Kikibees was stabbed to death inside his girlfriend’s apartment.

As reported, Mr Ben had just arrived from Amsterdam just a few days ago and decided to cool off at his lounge yesterday.

After spending some quality time inside his lounge, he decided to drive home and that’s how he met his untimely death.

It’s quite unclear if Mr Ben was stabbed by his said girlfriend or another man he met inside his lover’s apartment.

Below are some of the clear pictures of Yandeh Joof…

