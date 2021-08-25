type here...
GhPageNewsMan shot dead after he was mistaken for Akokohwedie by a hunter...
News

Man shot dead after he was mistaken for Akokohwedie by a hunter in Sehwi Amoaya

By RASHAD
The residents of Sehwi Amoaya are in tears after one of the residents was killed by a hunter who mistook him for an animal during hunting.

Popular hunter, Kwadwo Asoah shot and killed Clement Blay during hunting after he mistook him for Spurfowl known locally as Akokohwedie.

The sad and unfortunate incident which has thrown the town into a state of mourning happened at Sehwi Amoaya in the Western North region of Ghana.

As it stands now, it’s unknown what exactly Clement Blay was doing in the bush and how exactly Kwadwo Asoah thought he was Akokohwedie.

The police are still investigating the sad incident. GhPage.com is keenly following and we will keep you updated.

Source:GHPAGE

