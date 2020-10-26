Clemento Suarez ties the knot with his girlfriend in a private ceremony (Photos)

Award-winning comedian Clement Ashiteye known in the showbiz industry as Clemento Suarez has wedded his girlfriend in a private ceremony in Kumasi.

The ceremony came off last weekend after the comedian did his best to hide it from the public and some of his colleagues in the industry.

In the photos sighted from the ceremony, Clemento was seen in an all-white attire with a Kente neckcloth while his wife wore a green and Kente matching outfit.

Lawyer Nti of ‘Kejetia Vs Makola’ fame took to his Twitter page to express his happiness about the ceremony.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I am extremely grateful to God for making all things beautiful in His time. @clementoSuarez, I love you, my brother. You deserve all the love and good things coming your way. God bless you,” he wrote.

See some of the photos from the marriage ceremony below: