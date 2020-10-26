Over the weekend, Ghanaian comedian, Clement Suarez married his long time girlfriend, Naa Bio in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The splendid private wedding ceremony was attended by some of the big names in the comedy industry as well as the entire entertainment industry.

Clemento Suarez and girlfriend, Naa's traditional wedding ceremony

Some of the faces spotted at the ceremony include Foster Romanus, Lawyer Nti and many other names in the industry who served as his groomsmen.

As expected, Clemento Suarez even on his big day managed to make his visitors and well-wishers crack up with some hilarious comedy.

Clemento Suarez and girlfriend, Naa’s traditional wedding ceremony

The height of this funny yet beautiful moment was when Clemento Suarzed hit the dance floor to show some dancing moves with his beautiful wife.

Watch the video below

Congratulations to Naa (Now Mrs. Ashitey) and the super talented comedian/part-time rapper, Clemento Suarez. God bless your union.