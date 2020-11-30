Clemento Suarez & wife exhibit rap skills in new video

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Clement Ashiteye known in the showbiz circles as Clemento Suarez and his wife Sylvia have proved to the world that they are both talented.

The new couple were seen in a lovely video exhibiting their rap skills when they flew to the United States of America.

The video which has gone viral on social media was one of the fun moments the couple shared before they tied the knot.

Clemento Suarez is known to be a good rapper but his wife’s rap skills came as a surprise as she is known to be the quiet and shy type.

Watch the video below;

The comic actor held his traditional marriage on 24th October 2020 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, in a private ceremony attended by few friends and family.

Celebrities who attended the marriage ceremony included Nana Ama McBrown, Kalybos, Prince David Osei, Foster Romanus, Fiifi Coleman, Lawyer Nti and several others.

The couple also finalized their marriage rites with a white wedding on 1st November, 2020 in Accra.