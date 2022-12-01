Close down the Colleges of Education – Calls heighten as CETAG strike enters 3rd week

- Advertisement -

There have been calls on governing bodies for the Colleges of Education to be closed down. This is due to the industrial strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana – CETAG.

This follows the government’s failure to address concerns raised over their conditions of service despite a five-day grace period. They joined with the CENTSAG but they (CENTSAG) have resumed duties after meeting with stakeholders

Last week, the associations in a joint statement accused the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) of unfair treatment over the years.

In January 2022, CETAG called off its weeks of strike after an assurance to resolve the non-implementation of its 2017-2020 conditions of service, but those resolutions are yet to be implemented 10 months on.

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has resolved to remain on strike as it waits on the government to engage them over their demands for better conditions of service.

Members of the group have for the past three weeks laid down their tools as their leaders negotiate with the government to resolve the matter but to no avail.

Students have consequently been affected by the strike, as teaching and learning activities have come to a halt in Colleges of Education.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) last week summoned the group after the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission sent a complaint to the enforcement body.

As a result of this, calls have heightened for the closure of the schools so academic work starts afresh next year because per the laws of the colleges if anyone (in this case students) is absent themselves from class for 21 days they are not allowed to write exams.

In this case, students have lost 3 weeks of contact hours with teachers due to the strike and hence exams cannot hold. The Princof in collaboration with some affiliates Universities wants to conduct exams without the teaching staff.