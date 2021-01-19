Close down schools again – Prophet tells Nana Addo

- Advertisement -

Schools in the country just reopened after being close for nine months. Whiles some parents are happy about the reopening, others have issues with the president’s new directive.

A prophet identified as Lion K.B. Acheampong who is the founder of Paradise Kingdom Ministry has asked that the President close down the schools again looking at the rise in the covid-19 cases.

According to the man of God, allowing the kids in kindergarten and Primary to go back to school is a bad move adding that it is just going to increase the coronavirus cases.

He added that if government doesn’t want to loss the lives of children in the country then he should do the needful and close down the schools since he has every right to do that.

“Covid-19 cases have increased as the President indicated but we are still forcing the students especially Kindergarten and Primary pupils to back to school. It is a very dangerous decision which the president has to do something about it” Prophet Acheampong explained.

“Go to market, churches, businesses and others you could see people are not adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Some are even struggling to wear nose mask for 5 minutes but how can these small kids in Kindagarten and Primary Schools adhere to Covid-19 protocols? How are the teachers going to enforce all the directives on the children who don’t know the need of wearing nose mask and social distancing?”.

Prophet Acheampong added “if it is true Ghana has recorded Covid-19 cases then parents should look at the reopening of the school critically. They should decide whether to send their children to school or not because it is not safe to send Kindergarten and Primary children back to school”.

He, therefore, charged Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service to as a matter of urgency call for closure of Kindergarten and Primary School if it will be difficult for the closure of all schools in Ghana.