Entertainment

Close-Up Look at Fella Makafui’s luxurious lifestyle, Medikal claims he sponsored

By Mr. Tabernacle

Precious Fella Makafui has undeniably enjoyed and continues to enjoy life to the fullest. The actress and entrepreneur has experienced genuine happiness over the past few years.

It’s fair to say she is living the dream of many women. Previously, Fella Makafui was known as a ‘simple’ girl.

However, her life has transformed significantly since marrying rapper and businessman Medikal. She has embraced a new lifestyle full of exploration and adventure.

It appears that living her best life was always her innate desire, and marrying Medikal provided the spark she needed to achieve the dream life she always wished for.

GHPage brings you a close-up look at Fella Makafui’s luxurious lifestyle, which many attribute to Medikal’s generosity.

Since marrying Medikal, Fella has travelled extensively to enjoy herself, visiting countries such as the USA, France, Dubai, and Turkey, among many others.

In these countries, she indulges in the finest vacation experiences, enjoying beach outings, yacht cruises, clubbing, staying at luxurious 5-star hotels, and flying in first-class.

Medikal has claimed to be the sole financier of Fella’s opulent experiences in a recent social media rant, where he revealed all the things he has done for his now-estranged wife.

WATCH FELLA MAKAFUI IN HER ELEMENTS

To this end, Medikal deserves recognition for supporting Fella’s lavish lifestyle.

Source:GHPAGE

