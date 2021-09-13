type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Bring back my borrowed clothes'-Yaw Berk disgraced on live TV by a...
Entertainment

‘Bring back my borrowed clothes’-Yaw Berk disgraced on live TV by a caller

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Rapper, Singer Amoah Yaw Randy popularly known by his stage name Yaw Berk has been humiliated on live TV after a caller phoned in to demand his clothes from him.

Yaw Berk clad in a yellow hoodie was seated with Sister Sandy on Adom TV’s Ahosepe show having an exclusive interview on his journey so far as a budding musician.

A few minutes into the show, the phone lines were activated for listeners and viewers to call in and share their thoughts on the conversation.

A male listener who called in did the unexpected as he requested his clothes from the musician after coming for them with a promise of returning them within days.

Shocked by this, Yaw Berk was left speechless whiles the unnamed listener spoke on live TV. Watch the video of the embarrassing moment the former Highly Spiritual signee;

Sister Sandy immediately ordered the production team to hang up the call to salvage the situation because Berk’s reputation was on the line.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 13, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
5.8mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News