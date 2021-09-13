- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Rapper, Singer Amoah Yaw Randy popularly known by his stage name Yaw Berk has been humiliated on live TV after a caller phoned in to demand his clothes from him.

Yaw Berk clad in a yellow hoodie was seated with Sister Sandy on Adom TV’s Ahosepe show having an exclusive interview on his journey so far as a budding musician.

A few minutes into the show, the phone lines were activated for listeners and viewers to call in and share their thoughts on the conversation.

A male listener who called in did the unexpected as he requested his clothes from the musician after coming for them with a promise of returning them within days.

Shocked by this, Yaw Berk was left speechless whiles the unnamed listener spoke on live TV. Watch the video of the embarrassing moment the former Highly Spiritual signee;

Sister Sandy immediately ordered the production team to hang up the call to salvage the situation because Berk’s reputation was on the line.