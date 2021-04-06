type here...
GhPageNews5 co-wives throw a surprise party for husband to mark 30 years...
News

5 co-wives throw a surprise party for husband to mark 30 years of peaceful coexistence

By Nazir Hamzah
5-CO-WIVES.
- Advertisement -

It was all joy when five co-wives left residents amused after they threw a surprise party to mark thirty years of peaceful existence.

The celebration party which coincided with Hajji Mohammad Ngobi’s 57th birthday was organized at the first wife’s home in Iganga town.

Hajji Mohammad Ngobis is a prominent businessman and Prime Minister of the Nagwere clan.

The five wives, Aisha Namatende, Zulufah Nampina, Sumaya Ngobi, Hajjati Lamulal Ngobi, Aminah Namukose and Sharifah Ngobi have kept a good relationship in an environment where polygamy is not that common.

The five beautiful wives have lived by what their husband told them by ensuring they live in peace as Hajjji too has never discriminated among them.

“I have been able to build a house for each of my wives and they all have a business. Before I add another one, I am always open to the new one to know that she is not alone, but that there other women as well,” Hajji said at the party when he was thanking the five wives.

Sheikk Ngobi presided over the colourful ceremony and edged the women who were in attendance to emulate from the understanding wives.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
2.6mph
75 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News