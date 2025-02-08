Coach Cesc Fabregas emerges as top target for Bundesliga high-flyers

Como manager Cesc Fabregas is reportedly a target for Bundesliga high-flyers Stuttgart with coach Sebastian Hoeness tipped to leave.

Stuttgart are bracing for the potential departure of Hoeness in the summer as the 42-year-old coach continues to put up an impressive performance. They are presently fifth on the Bundesliga table, one point shy of the Champions League-playing spots. Clubs currently interested in Hoeness include Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Stuggart are already drawing up a shortlist of coaches to succeed Hoeness if the 42-year-old leaves in the summer. Fabregas is atop Die Schwaben’s list as the Como boss, has been impressive with the Serie A newcomers as they sit 15th in the league standings in their first season in the top flight.

Fabregas’ contract with Como will expire in the summer of 2028 and if Stuttgart want to sign the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, they will have to cough up a contract termination fee. However, this not be a problem as they will receive close to €6 million (£5m/6.2m) if a club breaks Hoeness’ deal with Stuttgart.

At least, Como expects to stay in Serie A for another season as Fabregas leads them.