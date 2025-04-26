type here...
COCOBOD assures farmers of price increment in August

By Armani Brooklyn
Randy Abbey

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that a new cocoa producer price will be declared in August 2025.

The anticipated price is expected to surpass that of neighbouring Ivory Coast, a move the farmers believe will enhance their livelihoods and address key challenges facing the cocoa industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Ransford Abbey, announced during a three-day working tour of the Western North and Western South Regions.

Addressing a gathering of cocoa farmers at Aboagyekrom in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality, Dr. Abbey explained that the planned price increment is part of the government’s effort to support cocoa farmers and reduce the temptation to smuggle produce across borders, where prices are currently more favourable.

He emphasised that the decision aligns with a broader strategy to improve farmers’ income, curb cocoa smuggling, and discourage illegal mining in cocoa-growing areas.

The farmers excitedly welcomed the news and expressed relief, especially given circulating rumours that there would be no price increment this year.

