Entertainment show pundit and artiste manager, Bulldog – Has dared the government to arrest and jail him.

Speaking on UTV last night, Bulldog who sounded very disappointed and angry at the same time blasted the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government for disappointing Ghanaians.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident that happened to Nana Addo at the just-ended Global Citizens Festival concert, Bulldog who has always constructively criticized the government, Nana Addo deserved the booing.

Sharing his own opinion on the hooting incident, Bulldog blasted Nana Addo for making Ghanaians poor by collapsing companies.

He quizzed why we still find it difficult to buy prepaid electricity in the country when we have a sitting president who appears unconcerned.

He congratulated the people who booed Nana Addo for doing an exceptional job because Nana Addo is a failure and deceived the masses to clinch power.

Meanwhile, Bulldog was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) last year for threats to Akufo Addo.

He said on UTV’s United Showbiz that the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.