US-based Ghanaian Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has advised a friend to visit his church and experience the miracle God is using him to do in this modern day and age.

Readers might remember that a few days ago, the Gospel musician shared a video where an anointing he had poured into the palms of a church member allegedly turned blood.

After the video surfaced on social media, netizens doubted the video saying the musician cum preacher is trying everything possible to start selling anointing oil to the public or playing mind games to get more church members.

Following this, a netizen entered the DM of Sonnie Badu to warn him about trying to play mind games on people saying he knows he wants to start selling oil to unsuspecting church members at an abnormal amount hence the act.

He later in his message asked the singer to send him a sample of the alleged blood so he can test to confirm if indeed that was blood.

After his message, Sonnie Badu responded to him stating that he is responding to him simply because he is an old student and all he has to tell him is that he doesn’t have time to sell oil to people.

In Sonnie’s response, he added that he is expecting more signs and miracles from God and he wants the doubting netizen to come to church and experience some of these miracles himself.

This was shared by the musician himself on his social media timeline he captioned it: “Lol… I am in as just as much shock as everyone else is in…. However, I major in preaching about the blood of Jesus.. In this season, may the blood of Jesus heal you in every area of your life… #miracles #Jesus #churchInAtlanta”

See the screenshot below:

