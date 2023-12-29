“Come for head cos the head is giving” – Lady says as she shows state of her beautiful hairline (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

An East African lady is seeking for solutions as she shares the state of her receding hairline while emphasizing the daily struggle she’s faced with her beauty.

The video making the rounds on social media and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram captures the daily struggle faced by the lady who struggles with a high degree of receding hair growth.

According to the lady, taking a portrait photo often makes her look like she’s bald due to the nature of her hairline, making her forehead more visible than usual.

She further warned against certain offensive remarks about her forehead while emphasizing how she is accustomed to it all.

While suggesting the solution of using wigs, she highlighted the degree of her resided hair and how it seemed rather unrealistic for wig to cover that much of her forehead.

Watch the video below …