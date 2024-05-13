Come and take back your 10 and 20 cedis, I don’t take that as offerings anymore- Obinim tells church members

The founder and head pastor of the International Godsway Church, Prophet Obinim has announced to his church members that he does not take 10 cedis, 5 cedis, and 20 cedis offerings anymore.

In a video going viral on social media, Obinim asked his congregants who gave 10 cedis, 5 cedis, and 20 cedis as offerings to go back for their money.

The man of God claims church members dare not to give 10 cedis or less as an offering from today forward.

According to him, church members who do that have disrespected God and him, saying that the money they give their children is more than such amounts.

He added that people are going through a lot these days because they give 5 cedis or 10 cedis as offerings in church.

He noted that it would be better for his congregants not to give an offering at all than to give 10 cedis or 5 cedis.