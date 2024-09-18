Come & test if you think I’m gayy – TikToker Deaconess Abakoma to his critics

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Deaconess Abokoma, has responded to growing accusations about his sexuality, due to his choice to wear women’s clothing in his popular videos.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Abokoma addressed the rumours head-on, denying that he is gay and challenged his critics to “come and practice” with him if they truly believe he is.

The entertainer, known for his comedic and often controversial content, made it clear that the accusations are not new to him.

He acknowledged that he has heard these claims multiple times but insisted they are baseless.

“If you think I’m gay, come and try me,” he said, adding that critics would soon discover there is no “space behind his back” for them, making a bold and unorthodox statement to discredit the rumours.

Abokoma also revealed that he has received threats from individuals who have vowed to take action against him if Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed into law.

The bill, which is still under discussion, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in the country, raising concerns for those perceived to be part of the community.