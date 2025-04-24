type here...
Come with soldiers and you cannot do anything to me- Chairman Wontumi dares President Mahama

By Mzta Churchill

Ashanti Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has dared President Mahama.

Amid reports that Chairman Wontumi is doing more harm than good to Ghanaians through his Akonta mining, an old video of him has surfaced online.

In the video, Chairman Wontumi was seen denigrating the president, who was then, a former president.

Chairman Wontumi stated that it was high time the president became afraid of him because he is unstoppable.

According to him, President Mahama cannot do anything to him or his Akonta mining as he questioned “Are you not afraid of me”?

As if that was not enough, he dared president Mahama to come with soldiers to face him alone, and even with that, the president can’t do anything to him.

