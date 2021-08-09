type here...
Entertainment

Comedian Waris goes ‘speechless’ after Ayisha Modi gifted him a half plot of land

By Kweku Derrick
Comedian Waris and Ayisha Modi
Ghanaian entertainer Abdul Waris Umaru, popularly known as Comedian Waris, has expressed mixed feelings over a recent kind gesture from Ayisha Modi.

In a post sighted on social media by GHPage, Comedian Waris revealed Ayisha gave him a half plot of land and he can’t keep calm about it.

Waris said he was overwhelmed with so much joy which has rendered him speechless.

After penning a short message to thank Ayisha Modi and asking God to bless her, Waris called on his fans to thank her on his behalf as well.

Sharing a picture of Ayisha, he wrote: “I’m just speechless, I don’t know how to start this.. I don’t know ooo Ayisha Modi Just popped up from no where, gave me HALF PLOT OF LAND … please I’m too excited I don’t know what to type, God bless you o, guys thank her for me na im short of words”

It would not be the first time Ayisha Modi has shown benevolence to celebrities in the country.

She’s noted for often making financial pledges, offering cash and verbal support to persons close to her who need it most.

Ayisha is known to be an ardent fan of Stonebwoy and a very vocal social commentator who has also been embroiled in a series of feud with numerous celebrities.

Source:GHPage

