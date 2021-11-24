type here...
GhPageEntertainmentComic actor SDK loses dad
Entertainment

Comic actor SDK loses dad

By Kweku Derrick
SDK Dad
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comedian Sadik Sulley, also known as SDK, has announced the demise of his father.

The comic actor, who is known for his funny comedy skits featuring his parents, broke the sad to his fans and followers on Twitter Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

SDK’s father, Mr. Francis Sulley had been unwell for quite some time now. But unfortunately, he passed on after unsuccessful efforts to get him back on his feet.

Taking to social media to share the sad news, the skit producer and content creator wrote: “Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee.” and “R.I.P DADDY

See post below:

SDK, who rose to fame in 2017 after several skits of his went viral, joined forces with his dad and mum Mrs Rebbeca Oppong Sulley, to form a family production team.

The trio had since served Ghanaians with hilarious videos until some months ago when they had to put their production on hold.

SDK subsequently revealed in an interview that his mum suffered a stroke so he had to take a break to take care of her to get better before he resumes.

Madam Sulley was recently featured in one of her son’s comedy skits after her recovery.

Unfortunately, her husband and supportive father to their son took his last breath on his sickbed Wednesday afternoon.

May his soul rest in peace.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.5 ° F
82.5 °
82.5 °
76 %
1.9mph
10 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News