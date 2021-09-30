type here...
Commercial sex worker sentenced to 4 years for biting customer’s tongue during sex

By Kweku Derrick
A commercial sex worker has been handed down a 4-year prison sentence for biting off her customer’s tongue during sex.

The convict, Dooshima Anems was charged with assault and causing grievous hurt by Nigeria Police.

She was convicted on her own plea by an Upper Area Court in Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Anems told the court presided over by Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, that she bit her client, Mr Amos Igbo, in self-defence after he requested more time with her outside the money he paid.

”My Lord he hit me hard. I bit him in self defence,” she said.

Iyorshe in her judgment gave Anems an option to clean the court premises for one week.

Presented the facts, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the convict was arrested on September 28.

She disclosed that Anems bit Mr Amos Igbo, her client’s tongue during sex at the Tekdee Hotel where they were lodged.

According to Shaagee, the victim picked up the accused person at Yaman Park and paid her N2,000 for the night but things escalated in the bedroom.

Source:GHPage

