Community members gather to lash dead man for chopping their money before his demise during his burial (Video)

A trending video on X formerly Twitter that has garnered a set of mixed reactions captures the moment community members gathered to lash a dead man for chopping their money before taking his own life.

In the circulating video, the coffin of the deceased can be seen opened and the community members lined up with sticks in their hands to lash the man.

The incident reportedly happened in one of the villages in Angola.

The video was first shared on the microblogging platform by @TakaTina1 with the caption;

“He chowed community stockvel money then killed himself after it was finished…this is how they are burring him… Angola“

As of the publication of this article, the video had received over 500k views and close to 1k comments.

Social media users who have come across the video have shared contrasting views and here are some of them;

@TalktoTosin09 – These people don forgive, even the dead will never go unpunished

@Blginspired – Africans are terrible at handling issues, whats this

@Iggy_molefe78 – But he doesnt feel anything nor hear them. They just waste their energy

@keysense_1 – I like that …it’s called psychological relief of pain . The stress or grieve is taken away may be not totally but to a considerable extent