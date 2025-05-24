Community members unalive guy for stealing a power bank

NIGERIA – A sad video that has received massive condemnation on social media captures the moment a set of community members beat a thief to death.

As seen in the now-trending video, the community members tied the guy to a pillar and took turns to lash him to death.

Apparently, the deceased was nabbed by the community members for stealing a power bank.

Despite retrieving the power bank from him, they still went ahead to lynch him to death.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

