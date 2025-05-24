type here...
Community members unalive guy for stealing a power bank

By Armani Brooklyn
Power Bank and Woman crying

NIGERIA – A sad video that has received massive condemnation on social media captures the moment a set of community members beat a thief to death.

As seen in the now-trending video, the community members tied the guy to a pillar and took turns to lash him to death.

Apparently, the deceased was nabbed by the community members for stealing a power bank.

Despite retrieving the power bank from him, they still went ahead to lynch him to death.

GhPageNews

