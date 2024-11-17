GhPageNewsCommunity memebers lash guy for recording bedroom videos with three ladies
News

Community memebers lash guy for recording bedroom videos with three ladies

By Armani Brooklyn
Group
Group

A group of community members came together to lash a young man for recording his intimate moments with three ladies.

According to commentary surrounding the video, the guy who is a nail trimmer from Burkina Faso lured the ladies into his room to get intimate and recorded the act secretly.

Group - GhPage
Group

He later shared it with some other area guys who prompted the attention of the community elders.

He was later summoned and disciplined for disgracing the ladies.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
98 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways