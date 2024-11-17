Community memebers lash guy for recording bedroom videos with three ladies

A group of community members came together to lash a young man for recording his intimate moments with three ladies.
According to commentary surrounding the video, the guy who is a nail trimmer from Burkina Faso lured the ladies into his room to get intimate and recorded the act secretly.
He later shared it with some other area guys who prompted the attention of the community elders.
He was later summoned and disciplined for disgracing the ladies.
