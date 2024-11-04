type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCompare Stonebwoy To Kiriku, And Not Burnaboy- Brain Jotter Jabs Stonebwoy
Entertainment

Compare Stonebwoy To Kiriku, And Not Burnaboy- Brain Jotter Jabs Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Nigerian comedian, Brain Jotter has said that there is no sense in comparing Stonebwoy to Burnaboy, claiming the latter is higher in terms of everything than the initial.

Brain Jotter was speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM when he decided to drag the Bhim Nation president.

During their discussion, the host, Andy Dosty among other pundits decided to compare Stonebwoy to Burnaboy.

In his reply, Brain Jotter said it would be an insult to compare Stonebwoy to Burnaboy because the duo are not on the same level.

Instead, he stated that the Nigerian personality Stonebwoy can be compared to is Kiriku, the young Nigerian comedian, claiming the two are on the same level but not Burnaboy.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 4, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways