Compare Stonebwoy To Kiriku, And Not Burnaboy- Brain Jotter Jabs Stonebwoy

Nigerian comedian, Brain Jotter has said that there is no sense in comparing Stonebwoy to Burnaboy, claiming the latter is higher in terms of everything than the initial.

Brain Jotter was speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM when he decided to drag the Bhim Nation president.

During their discussion, the host, Andy Dosty among other pundits decided to compare Stonebwoy to Burnaboy.

In his reply, Brain Jotter said it would be an insult to compare Stonebwoy to Burnaboy because the duo are not on the same level.

Instead, he stated that the Nigerian personality Stonebwoy can be compared to is Kiriku, the young Nigerian comedian, claiming the two are on the same level but not Burnaboy.