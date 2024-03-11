Computerman narrates how John Kumah and wife illegally tried to use fake soldiers to take his land from him

- Advertisement -

Traditionally, when someone dies, one does not speak evil about the person, even if the person did the worst things whilst alive, but the story has changed after the death of Ghanaian politician, John Kumah.

READ ALSO: You will regret it if you send me Alpha Hour links again- guy threatens friend

Speaking with Rashard on Ghpage TV, Ghanaian man of God, prophet Computerman recounted how the Ghanaian politician together with his wife tried to use illegal means to take his land from him.

The man of God claims he went to his land during that period only to realize that there were soldiers on the land, who ordered him to leave the land as soon as possible.

He claims he had already had an issue with John Kumah and his wife concerning the land so he knew they were behind it, however, after reaching out to them via a phone call they denied knowing about it.

READ ALSO: My money fell into the gutter & he picked it for me – Late Kumah’s wife narrates how they met

Prophet Computerman went on to say that he tried to use legal means to take what belonged to him and after storming the land with some policemen, he found out that some of the soldiers that were on the land were fake.

READ ALSO: John Kumah was suffering from cancer- Okatakyie

According to him, after questioning the fake soldiers they caught, they revealed that the late politician and his wife were behind everything.