type here...
GhPageNewsConduct a DNA test on your kids - Netizens tell Balthazar as...
News

Conduct a DNA test on your kids – Netizens tell Balthazar as wife’s atopa video with another man surafces

By Armani Brooklyn
Balthazar wife video
Balthazar wife video

In a shocking twist to an already controversial story, a room video featuring the wife of Equatorial Guinea’s politician, Balthazar Ebang Engonga has surfaced online.

The trending footage shows her in an intimate encounter with another man.

Accusations from netizens suggest this may not be an isolated incident, as they claim she engages in extramarital affairs whenever her husband is away.

The scandal, combined with past allegations against Engonga, has led some social media users to suggest he pursue DNA tests for their five children to verify their paternity.

Due to the site policy, we can’t share the video on the website.

But you can click here to watch it

READ ALSO: Balthazar reportedly chops 100s of GH women upon his visits to the country

-- AD --
Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak - GhPage
Balthazar Ebang Engonga wife leak

Video of Balthazar Ebang Engonga in police custody surfaces

A video circulating online shows Balthazar Ebang Engonga, a senior official from Equatorial Guinea, in police custody following allegations involving intimate recordings with over 400 women.

These videos included the spouses of influential figures in the country.

In the video in which he spoke Portuguese, Engonga appeared sombre and declined to comment on the allegations until he had legal representation. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: He lied to me – Married woman in Balthazar’s hot atopa video speaks

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
65 %
3.3mph
97 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways