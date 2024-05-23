type here...
News

Confirmed! Fella packs out of $2M mansion plus alleged mum’s juju charms on Medikal and all the deep secrets

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has officially moved out of the house she shared with rapper Medikal, following their recent divorce.

This development was confirmed by Ghanaian radio presenter Caleb Nii Boye.

Just days ago, Fella Makafui publicly shared that she and Medikal had mutually decided to part ways in January of this year.

Despite her request for privacy regarding their separation, Medikal opted to reveal details about their split in a series of videos.

In these videos, Medikal made several shocking allegations, including claims that Fella Makafui physically abused him.

He also accused her of coercing him into funding costly cosmetic surgeries in Nigeria and Turkey to slim her waist, purportedly to enhance her ability to market her flat tummy and weight loss products.

In response to the controversy and the strain it placed on her public image, Fella Makafui as decided to move out of the shared home and into her place.

Meanwhile, some social media users have also alleged Fella’s mum supposedly used juju charms on Medikal because he was heavily spending on the family.

However, Caleb in his writeup urged the carriers of the fake reportage to put an end to it.

Source:GHpage

