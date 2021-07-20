Confirmed! Funny Face’s ex-wife Nana Adjoa Ntim set to marry again

- Advertisement -

It has finally been confirmed that Funny Face’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, is set to remarry after five years of divorce from the actor.

Earlier, GHPage.com reported Elizabeth has found love again and is planning to walk down the aisle with her new man.

An engagement and wedding invitation card sent out to friends and family shows, Elizabeth, who is a Police Officer, is set to marry one, Eric Adjei, at the ceremony which will be held in two days.

The new couple will have an engagement ceremony on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, which is expected to start at 10:00 AM at Taptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

Their wedding will come off on 31st July at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry Intl. at Lapaz Race Course.

Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim went their separate ways after their marriage broke down in August 2017.

Following the collapse of their marriage, Nana Adjoa Ntim tagged Funny Face as a ‘2-minute man’ who fired ‘weak stroke’ in bed on his entire night duties.

Funny Face on the other hand described his marriage to his ex-wife as useless, saying that he was only lured by her hips and big backside.

He also told the world that his ex-wife committed over 36 unpardonable sins which nearly forced him to commit suicide.