Confirmed: Rev Obofour and wife, Obofowaa Ciara welcome beautiful triplets

GhPage earlier reported that Rev. Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa was rumoured to be expecting triplets after a viral photo of her showcasing her baby bump surfaced.

We promised to bring you updates and now we have credible information that Rev Obofour and his wife has welcomed 3 beautiful babies. 2 boys and a girl.

The news was broken by Aisha a close friend of the family she took to her Instagram account to announce the good news.

“Congrats sweetheart. God is wonderful @obofowaa”

This means that the Obofour family now have three beautiful kids. Congratulations to the Obofour family on this beautiful addition to their family.