It’s now confirmed! – Famed Ghanaian socialite and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is expecting her first baby soon as a new video of her recent outing show she’s heavily pregnant.

Weeks back, rumours began to swirl that the celebrity attorney cum socialite was expecting a child after her social media presence notably dropped late last year.

Her last post on Instagram appeared to show her disembarking a chopper during a vacation in Mauritius in October 2022. She has since been missing in action.

This was unusual of Sandra Ankobiah that could post dozens of pictures in a day flaunting her lavish lifestyle on social media. And that’s how the pregnancy rumours started floating.

A recent video captured of the curvaceous lawyer – who is noted for wearing figure-hugging – seemingly confirms the speculations.

She is seen wearing a loose white gown that covered her protruding tummy.

We wish her well!