Congo's president's daughter's bedroom video trends online
Congo’s president’s daughter’s bedroom video trends online

By Armani Brooklyn
Congo’s president’s daughter, Claudia Sassou-Nguesso, has taken over social media trends with her bedroom video.

According to sources, the video was shared by Claudia’s ex-boyfriend after a breakup.

Reports also alleged that the boyfriend demanded about $2M from Claudia but she refused to pay and this is what triggered him to share the video online.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their extreme disappointment in Claudia for allowing herself to be recorded during such an intimate session.

Due to the site policy, we can’t share the video here but you can click here to watch

