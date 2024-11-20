Congo’s president’s daughter’s bedroom video trends online

Congo’s president’s daughter, Claudia Sassou-Nguesso, has taken over social media trends with her bedroom video.

According to sources, the video was shared by Claudia’s ex-boyfriend after a breakup.

READ ALSO: I spent over $35,000 on our wedding – Husband weeps after finding wife in Baltazar’s atopa videos

Congos presidents daughters bedroom video trends online

Reports also alleged that the boyfriend demanded about $2M from Claudia but she refused to pay and this is what triggered him to share the video online.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their extreme disappointment in Claudia for allowing herself to be recorded during such an intimate session.

READ ALSO: Pastor chops lady on the pulpit and impregnates her in the process

Due to the site policy, we can’t share the video here but you can click here to watch